FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Fimognari, 70, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:17 a.m. at Clepper Manor after an extended illness.

Born June 28, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Mary (Tierno) and Carlo Fimognari, he graduated Farrell High School in 1969.

Frank was a self-employed contractor.



Frank leaves behind a son, Frank Fimognari of Farrell, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Tina Mastrian of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Anita Sebestyen of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Robert “Biz” (Linda) Fimognari of Toledo, Ohio and James Fimognari also of Toledo, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Andrew Mastrian.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.