HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank B. Cesario, Jr., died on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Frank was born on May 10, 1948.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel.

