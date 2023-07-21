SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francine Ann DiNardo (Fragle) passed away at 2:30 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 after battling Stage IV lung cancer. Her impact on the family she loved and the community she supported will live on long after her.

Fran was born on September 15, 1947, younger daughter of the late Helen and Frank Fragle of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Hickory High School in 1965.

Fran was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Homemaker, mother of two children and grandmother of four “grand-boys”, Frani chose outside jobs that she felt bettered herself and the community she loved. Frani was in charge of the reunion committee for the Hickory High Class of ‘65, a member of the reunion committee for her husband’s Sharon High Class of ‘64 and enjoyed dear friends as a member of the Red Hat Society. She had previously worked as a keypunch operator at Westinghouse, office staff at Sharon Tube, head of Wengler Grade School PTA, crossing guard at Sharon Junior High and Sales Manager at the Grove City Outlet Mall.

Beyond her community work, Fran’s heart was in her home kitchen where she was known for the meals she created for her extended family, friends and her four grandsons. Her boys loved everything she cooked for them, from pepperoni rolls, to meatballs, to chicken noodle soup, to her famous brownies. She delighted in their enjoyment of her food. Frani was a fine bowler, impressive bingo player and loved summer camping with her husband and children. A passionate gardener, she taught herself to coax vegetables to their best and nudge flowers to their brightest. Her greater joy came when she shared that garden bounty with family and friends.

Fran is survived by her husband, Richard (married October 5, 1968); her son, Mark and his wife, Kelly; daughter, Melissa Joy DiNardo; grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan DiNardo and Lucas and Von Shaffert; sister, Alicia Berns and husband, Norman; brother, Frank Fragale and wife, Anna and niece, Ella Fragale.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 24, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Second visitation will be held Tuesday, July 25, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

