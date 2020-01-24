Frances Ward, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Ward was born on December 14, 1928 and departed this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, after a brief illness.

Frances was born and lived in Masury, Ohio, a daughter to Carl and Catherine (Snowden) Flemon.

She was a 1946 graduate of Brookfield High School.

As a member of Ruth A.M.E. Zion Chuch in Sharon, Frances was a former member of the choir and played the piano for 50 years for the church. She was also a member of the Choral Chapter, Missionary Department, Senior group of Cedar Avenue Church of God, Lay Council and Curtesy Committee. Furthermore, Frances was President of the Willing Workers, she volunteered at the Prince of Peace and pioneered as the first African American salesclerk at Sears in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

On June 24, 1950, Frances married Ulysses Ward and together they had three children, Dale Ward (Lauriethel) of Hermitage, Dean Ward (Marilyn) of Masury, Ohio and Robin Ward of Sharon. Frances is also survived by her grandchildren, Janeen Hall of Farrell, Tiffany Wilson of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Katrina Cain of Farrell, Kristen Giles of Akron, Ohio and her adopted grandchildren, the Ashleys; 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth McDonald and a grandson, Derron Ward.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 11:00 a.m., following visitation at the church.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

