Frances “Fran” McFarland, Hermitage, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

February 11, 2021

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “Fran” McFarland passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

She was born on March 3, 1931.

Calling Hours are Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

