Frances A. Horton-Joslin, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. Horton-Joslin, 95, of Hermitage, passed away of natural causes at 5:15 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, in Quality Life Services of New Castle.



On March 25, 1924, Frances was born in Sharon, a daughter to Albert Spargo and Myrtle (Findley) Spargo.



She worked as a manager in the retail business.



Frances enjoyed sewing, baking and most of all spending time with her family.



She is survived by three daughters, Wanda Horton, Gail Thompson and Sandra Taylor, all of Florida; a son, Dale Horton of Washington; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Charles Horton; her second husband, Henry Joslin; three daughters, Marilyn Horton, Mary Jane Horton and Linda Black and four sons, Tommy, Albert, Skip and David Horton.

Graveside service will be held Friday, September 13, 11:00 a.m., at America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.