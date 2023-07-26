NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd O. Fobes, 77, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 8:41 p.m. in UPMC Jameson.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on July 25, 1945 to Charles Fobes, Jr. and Esther (Cameron) Fobes.

Floyd graduated from Wilmington Area High School in 1964.

He worked at Sawhill as a pipe tester for 43 years.

Floyd enjoyed fishing in his spare time.

Floyd is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Fobes of New Castle, Pennsylvania; son, Scott Fobes of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sisters, Ablin (Joseph) Frengel of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Roxann (Rusty) Seh of Arizona; sister-in-law, Jorja Fobes; grandson, Dominic Fobes and granddaughter, Nevaeh Fobes.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie (Johnson) Fobes; a son, Shawn Fobes and a brother, Lin Fobes.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.