RICHFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd A. “Allen” Lehman Jr., 77, Richfield, Ohio, died at 9:00 a.m. January 9, 2022, at Blue Stream Rehab and Nursing in Richfield, Ohio, due to an extended illness.



He was born on September 22, 1944, in Sharon, to Evelyn (Robison) Lehman and Floyd A. Lehman, Sr.



Allen was a truck driver for 30 years.



His hobbies included playing games, riding motorcycles, enjoying animals in which he would donate to various shelters and buying gifts for other children.



He is survived by his daughters, Evelyn Gray of Parma, Ohio; Amanda Lehman and her husband Wayne Weirath of Slippery Rock and Melissa Lehman of Slippery Rock; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Floyd A. “Buster” Lehman III and a brother, David R. Lehman, Sr.

