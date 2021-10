HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Felicia Evans passed away peacefully on Friday, October 15, 2021.

She was born on February 28, 1962.

Calling hours will be at 10:00 a.m until the start of service at 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Felicia Evans, please visit our Sympathy Store.