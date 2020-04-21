Evan W. Hough, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evan W. Hough, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on April 18, 2020. He was 55.



On October 22, 1964, Evan was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Evan R. and mary (Rust) Hough.



A graduate of Hickory High School, Evan went on to work in sales at Laskey’s Furniture Store, then later at Polk State Center.



Evan loved the outdoors, gardening, decorating homes, going to the gym and spending time with people; especially his mother, whom he visited everyday in St. Paul’s. Evan always knew how to laugh.



He is survived by his two sisters, Terri Ghiates of Greenville and Mary Chriss Garrett and her husband Fred, of New Wilmington; nephews, Michael Ghiates, Kyle Evan Ghiates, Corry Garrett, Dr. Cayl Garrett and his wife Sehee and Cylind Garrett and his wife Morgan and two great nieces, Coda and Arra.

Cody was prededed in death by his brother-in-law, Peter Michael Ghiates and nephew, Cody.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.