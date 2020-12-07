Etta L. Ragster, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Etta L. Ragster, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt departed this earth on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the blessed age of 90. She suffered a massive stroke and recently contracted pneumonia.

Etta was born in Sharon but graduated from Farrell High School.

She married Johnson Ragster in 1948 and to this union five children were born, Renee’ (Willie)McCurdy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Edwin Ragster of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Gregory Ragster (deceased), Brenda (Victor) Layne of Columbus, Ohio and Rev. Jonathan Ragster (deceased).

Grieving the loss of their grandmother includes seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren whom Etta loved dearly. Other family members include a devoted niece, other special nieces and nephews and loving cousins.

Etta was a longtime member of The Second Missionary Baptist Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania where she actively participated in a number of organizations. Her church family was near and dear to her. During different periods of time, she was Choir Director to “The Buds of Promise”, the Junior Choir, the Senior Choir and the Mass Choir. For several years, she participated in The Pastor & Choir Director conferences at Hampton University, Virginia. Etta served on the Kitchen committee, Sunday School Picnic committee to Idora Park, Director of Vacation Bible School, Sunday School Teacher and a Deaconess. In her earlier years, she sang with Juanita Irving and Cosmopolitan. Etta truly enjoyed music and on Sundays after church, she and her sisters could be heard harmonizing during their visits with one another.

Her hobbies included canning, gardening, sewing, traveling, word searches and Senior Citizen Trips. In her younger days, she was a seamstress for various individuals in the community. Etta truly enjoyed family picnics/reunions and was a loyal fan of The Cleveland Indians.

After Etta suffered her stroke, she was a resident of Ohio Living Lake Vista. The staff and residents became her extended family. She received such attentive professional care and love from these “angels”.

Etta is predeceased by her husband, Johnson Ragster, Jr.; her mother, Viola (Willie) Greene Gunther and her father, Belton (Alfretta) Crim. Also, her beloved siblings, Olive Malloy, Helen Locke, Francis Gordon, Phyllis Carter and Raymond Gunther preceded her as well as a beloved nephew, Reuben Austin, Jr.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Etta Louise Ragster, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.