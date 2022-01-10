HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Janice Foster, 79, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday January 5, 2022, at her home.



She was born January 24, 1942, in Sharon to Iris Y. Jamieson and Merle C. Wolfgang.



Esther graduated from Hickory High School and worked at various businesses as a bookkeeper.

She was a member of New Virginia United Methodist Church in Hermitage and enjoyed working on puzzles and crosswords.



Esther is survived by son Brian A. Foster, Hermitage; brother Richard A. Wolfgang, Lake of the Ozarks, Mississippi and three grandchildren.

