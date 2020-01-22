Ervin Benjamin Buck, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ervin Benjamin Buck, 95, died peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was born November 28, 1924 in Meade, Kansas. He is the son of Ben and Minnie (Eckoff) Buck.

Ervin served in the Army branch of the military in World War II. He received a Purple Heart among other honors after being wounded twice during his time in Europe.

He lost rank after going AWOL to marry Violet Rose (Sue) McVicker, his wife of 75 years.

Ervin spent time in Dodge City, Kansas as a police deputy and then hired on at Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Company and moved to Topeka, Kansas. After retirement from Santa Fe, Ervin and Sue moved to Hermitage, Pennsylvania to live near their daughter and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his siblings, Virginia, Irene, Norman and Donna.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Sue, are his daughter, Karen and her husband, Jim; his son, Ken and his wife, Maryann; eight grandchildren, Sara, Allison, Sean, Angela, Tracey, Scott, Katy and Aaron and two great-grandchildren, Makayla and Miley.

We honor his spirit and will miss grandpa’s humor.

Services are private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.