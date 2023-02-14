FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernestine Y. Elerby, 94, of Farrell, passed away Saturday evening, February 11, 2023, at her residence of natural causes.

She was born December 24, 1928, in Sharon to Gertrude (Wheeler) and Ernest Smith.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1947.

Ernestine was Dr. Theodore Yarboro’s office manager for 53 years.

She was a member of Ruth A.M.E, Zion Church, in Sharon.

She enjoyed going to Hits & Misses Bowling, singing soprano in the church choir and playing Pokeno.

Surviving are sons, Howard A. Elerby and his wife, Janice, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania and Gary D. Elerby and his wife, Kathy, of Farrell; three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Elerby; her sister, Margaret Gillespie and two brothers, George and Robert Smith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Ruth A.M.E. Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146, where a Homegoing Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Marion Wheeler, Jr., officiant.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

