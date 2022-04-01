MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emma L. Devonshire passed away Thursday, March 31.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Emma L. Devonshire, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.