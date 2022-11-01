SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emanuel Angelo Kostas, 88, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday October 30, 2022, in his residence.

Emanuel was born September 15,1934 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Jennie (Peros) Kostas and Angelo Kostas.

He attended Farrell Schools and worked 42 years as a frontend loader for Sharon Steel and as a driver for Advanced Auto Parts, retiring in 1992 at age 58.

Emanuel was a member of the Greek Orthodox Annunciation Church.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Croatian Home, an avid golfer and bowler. He enjoyed watching football and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 70s. His other hobbies included Greek dancing and listening to Greek music. He loved spending time with his family.

Emanuel is survived by two daughters, Nancy Lee of Marion, Ohio and Gina Marie of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three sons, Rick of Marion, Ohio, Thomas of Louisiana and James of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Florence of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Becka of New York; two brothers, John of Austintown, Ohio and Gus of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Emanuel was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Sandra Lee Carlson whom he married in May 1964 and who passed away in August 1965; his second wife, Amelia Naomi Engrao whom he married in April 1974 and who passed away in July 2006; a daughter, Janet; a son, Marc; an infant son and his beloved dog, Athena.

Our father loved socializing and had many friends. He loved parties and gatherings, social events and car shows. He loved food, especially cakes and pies and loved even more spending time with his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed playing with his cats and his beloved dog, Batch. He helped out all his neighbors when needed. He was a devoted and loving father to all his children, especially Gina.

In keeping with Emanuel’s wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.