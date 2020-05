HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTribtes) – Elsie Redmond, age 84, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.

She was born April 25, 1936.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.