HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie Jane Yesh of Hermitage passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. in her residence surrounded by her family. She was 83.

She was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on November 28, 1939 to the late John Falarski and Elsie Marie (Rich) Falarski.

Elsie graduated from Freedom High School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse at Sewickley Hospital.

She worked as an LPN for Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital, which is now UPMC Horizon in Farrell.

Elsie attended Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell and New & Living Way Apostolic Church in Hermitage.

She loved to cook, play bingo and do crossword puzzles.

Elsie is survived by her former husband, Joseph O. Yesh and his wife, Karen; a son, Joseph O. Yesh, Jr. and his wife, Tasha; four daughters, Monica Salle and her husband, Tim, Mary Jane Yesh, Marjorie Thompson and Christine Smith; son-in-law, Bernard Smith and his fiancé, Tammy; 17 grandchildren, Simon Yesh, Zoe Yesh, Joey Yesh, Kelly Johns and her husband, Brady, Angela Stanton, Matthew Stanton and his wife, Shauna, Amanda Salle, Eric Salle, Samantha Salle, Jessica Thompson and her companion, John, Jennifer Thompson, Jamie Thompson and her companion, Zach, Jimmy Thompson, Alexis Smith and her companion, John, Brianna Toth and her husband, Kurt, Zachery Smith and Mark Smith; nine great-grandchildren, Persaus, Azriah, Nasir, Asher, Aubrey, Sterling, Silas, Saylor and Oliver; a sister, Helen McPhilomy; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews and her dogs, Weston and Rider.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Ann Schiavo.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 16, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 17, 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Final resting place will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Elsie’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.