MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen M Reid passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 28.

Ellen was born February 2, 1936.

Ellen worked at Sharon Regional Hospital then became a full time mom, she then worked at Macy’s Department Store and DFS Family Services before retiring.

Her church was Central Community Church in Transfer, Pennsylvania, where she volunteered at the outreach and became a friend and sister to so many.

Ellen was always known and loved by all for her passion for her Lord, her family and for her horses, showing Saddlebreds and Arabians since a young teenager. She loved watching horse racing and became an avid Breyer horse collector going to Breyerfest every year.

She was a life long member of the Brookfield Saddle Club, where she showed horses and greeted everyone while she manned the entry booth and the auction table.

Everyone who knew her would say, she was so full of joy and would do anything for anybody.

Those that called her Mom, friend, brother or sister in Christ, will forever be blessed to have had her in their lives.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy L. Winklevoss (Lengacher) and Lisa R. Schultz (Reid); son, Kirk W Lengacher; her grandchildren, Erika and Dustin Schultz, Derrick and Michelle Lengacher and David Isenberg and great-grandchildren, Heidi, Jack and Beau Lengacher and Penelope Isenberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma L. Thompson, Howard S. Mizner and stepfather, Howard F. Thompson and husbands, Frank Lengacher and Harold Reid.

In lieu of flowers Ellen has asked that donations be made to Storm Harbor Equestrian Center-therapeutic riding program; Central Community Church Community Outreach; Brookfield Saddle Club or a favorite charity

A memorial service will held Friday, January 12, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 27 at Central Community Church, 3571 N. Hermitage Road, Transfer, Pennsylvania at 4:00 p.m. where all friends and loved ones are invited and encouraged to come

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Ellen’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ellen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.