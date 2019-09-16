Elizabeth Marie Goodemote-Mogor, West Middlesex, PA – Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Marie Goodemote-Mogor passed away Friday, September 13.
Elizabeth was born December 24, 1943.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5 at Victory Christian Center, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington, PA 16142.
Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
