Elizabeth Marie Goodemote-Mogor, West Middlesex, PA – Obituary

John Flynn Funeral Home

September 13, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Elizabeth Marie Goodemote-Mogor, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Marie Goodemote-Mogor passed away Friday, September 13.

Elizabeth was born December 24, 1943.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5 at Victory Christian Center, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington, PA 16142.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dick Adgate Florist
Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com