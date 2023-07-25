HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” M. D’Alesio, 87, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. in her residence of natural causes.

She was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on October 22, 1935 to Peter Celenzi and Rose (Tamber) Celenzi.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1953.

For many years, she was employed at the A&P Grocery Store alongside her beloved aunt, Laura “Tamber” Toskin.

She was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima church in Farrell.

Liz enjoyed her Italian heritage by listening to Italian music and going to Italian festivals. She could also be seen dancing the polka any chance she got and enjoyed going on bus trips with her friends and family. She also enjoyed baking, particularly her signature chocolate cream filled cupcakes and cream puffs, which were always in demand at the annual Tamber family reunion. Spending time with her family was special to Liz and they enjoyed listening to her stories of growing up with her siblings and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Liz married the love of her life, Frank D’Alesio on May 27, 1961 in Our Lady Fatima Church. Her beloved husband passed away in 1992.

Besides her husband, Liz was was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jessie Schuville and Anna Raketich and two brothers, Anthony (Sconce) Celenzi and Nick Celenzi.

She is survived by her brother, Louis (Janet) Celenzi of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 29, 11:00 a.m. at Our Ladyof Fatima, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

