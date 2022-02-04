FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Frances “Betty” Fragle passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

She was born on July 24, 1935, the daughter of Marie Ruby (Rubano) and John E. Flynn.

She attended Farrell Area Schools, graduating in 1953.

Betty was very creative and artistic. She loved sketching and drawing and became accomplished at painting with oils, acrylics and watercolors. She attended art classes at the Butler Institute of American Art.

On June 11, 1955, Betty married Patsy J. Fragle and together they had one daughter, Bernice. She loved her family immensely, creating a warm, loving home. She was an amazing cook and loved to celebrate holidays and family events with elaborate meals. She passed along her creativity and culinary skills to her daughter and granddaughter.

Betty retired in 2005 from the Farrell Area School District where she had worked as a classroom aide.

The greatest joy in her life was her granddaughter, Gabrielle. She cherished every moment they ever spent together.

Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bernice and Raymond J. DeMartinis, with whom she made her home; her grandchildren, Gabrielle Marie DeMartinis and her fiancé, Benjamin Sarnese and Michael DeMartinis and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat, her parents and her sister, Bernice G. Flynn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 12, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

