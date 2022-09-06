SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. Brown, 90, of Sharon, P ennsylvania passed away Friday September 2, 2022 in O’Brien Memorial Health Center in Brookfield, Ohio after an extended illness.



Eleanor was born March 11, 1932 in New Wilmington, P ennsylvania to Clara (Anderson) Heckathorn and Jess Heckathorn.

She graduated from New Wilmington High School and was a sales clerk in the children’s shoe department at Reyer’s Shoe Store.



Eleanor is survived by several nieces and nephews.



Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents.



Per Eleanor’s wishes, there will be no services.

