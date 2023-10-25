FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. (Celenzi) Purich, 69, of Farrell, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 24, 2023 in her home surrounded by family, after battling a brief illness.

She was born July 29, 1954 and was the daughter of Anthony and Sally Celenzi.

She was a 1972 graduate of Kennedy Christian.

After graduation she entered the workforce in the shipping department at Roemer Industries where she retired after 30 years.

Elaine resided at her home in Farrell with her husband, Raymond, whom she married on July 19, 1980. He survives at home. They were married for 43 wonderful years. During this time they raised two daughters, Dani and Missy. She cherished the time she spent out on lunch and dinner dates with them. They also enjoyed shopping and yard sales together.

In her spare time she could be found watching her favorite shows and sports teams. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Yankees, Penn State and the Duke Blue Devils. She also enjoyed baking with her family during the holiday season. Above all, she cherished time with her family and friends, particularly her two grandchildren, Ayden and Ariya, along with her granddog, Toby. They were the light of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond; two daughters, Danielle (Anton) Chavers of Sharon and Melissa Purich of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Ayden and Ariya Chavers; a sister and brother, Diane (Michael) Verroco and Anthony (Connie) Celenzi and a host of nieces, nephews, a great-niece and two great-nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.

Special thanks to Interventional radiology nurses, Karen and Cristin at UPMC Shenango and Cathy Womer of the Golden Care Givers and Amedisys Hospice.

As per Elaines request, there will be no calling hours and no memorial service.

