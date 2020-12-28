Edwin Fair, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Gifford Fair, 85, of Sharpsville, passed away at 3:40 a.m., Sunday, December 27, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

On January 7, 1935, he was born in Armstrong County, s son to the late Walter Gifford Fair and Edna Mae (Lynch) Fair.

He graduated from Vernon High School in Ohio where he was the class salutatorian.

Edwin spent 48 years in the retail business, 17 years for the Sharon Store, then 18 years for Strouss’ Department Store in Youngstown as a buyer and 13 years for Bazaar, Huntington, West Virginia. He retired in 2000.

Edwin served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman.

He enjoyed gardening and was a fan of NASCAR, Cleveland Indians and Browns, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Amy Fair and Beth Stephens and her husband Max, all of Sharpsville; sisters, Louise Semroc of Greenville, Diana Phelps and her husband Ed of Westlake, Ohio and Peggy Schuller and her husband John of Vienna, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew, Caitlin and Ryan Stephens, Kris Barkley, whom he loved like a daughter and many nieces and nephews he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Jane (Achenbach) Fair, whom he married April 11, 1964 and who passed away April 19, 2018 and three sisters, Jane Harnett, Doris Klingensmith and Donna Krumpak.



All services are private due to the pandemic.

Burial: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.