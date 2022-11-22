MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Newton Robinson, Jr., 83, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in his home, with his family by his side, after an extended illness.

Edward was born January 1, 1939, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Viola (Kaiser) and Edward Newton Robinson Sr.

Edward was a master carpenter who enjoyed fishing, hunting, western movies and spending time with his family.

Edward is survived by his wife, Avonelle M. (Shreffler) Robinson, whom he married May 28, 1989 and she survives at home; eight children; a sister, Barbara Parker and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and a grandson.

In keeping with Edward’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

