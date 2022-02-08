SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edmond Francis Esposito, age 66, born in Lakeland, Florida on May 14, 1955 passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Katosh Esposito and his father, Edmund R. Esposito.

Edmond operated his own construction company in Lakeland, Florida before retiring to live in Pennsylvania with his daughters and grandchildren. He was a great father and friend.

Edmond is survived by his daughter, Victoria Lewis; his daughter, Frances Kloss and son-in-law, Keith Kloss; his grandson, James Lewis and granddaughter, Jasmine Lewis, as well as an older brother, Michael Esposito and ex-wife, Frances Edwards.

You can shed tears that he is gone, or you can smile because he lived. You can close your eyes and pray that he’ll come back, or you can open your eyes and see all he’s left. Your heart can be empty because you can’t see him, or you can be full of love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember him only that he is gone, or you can cherish his memory and let it live on. You can cry and close you mind, be empty and turn your back. Or you can do what he’d want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on. Dad, you will be greatly missed.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.