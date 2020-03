SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Jerry Codutti of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 6:19 a.m. in UPMC Shenango ER. He was 66.

On April 6, 1953, Jerry was born in Rosario, Argentina, a son to Enzo and Olga (DiPaolo) Condutti.