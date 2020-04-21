Douglas J. “Doug” Hresho, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas J. “Doug” Hresho, of Sharpsville, passed away in the emergency room of Sharon Regional at 1:08 a.m. on April 19, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer. He wes 63.



On August 21, 1956, Doug was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a son to George and Mildred (Freeland) Hresho.



Doug was a graduate of Big Beaver Falls High School and worked as a floor supervisor at Beaver County Rehab Center.



He attended College Hill United Methodist Church and his hobbies were fishing and listening to short wave radio . He also loved animals.



Doug is survived by his wife, at home, Lisa Cordes Hresho, whom he married on October 12, 1991; a brother, George “Bud” Hresho.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving aunt, Jennie “Tat” and uncle Ruben “Dibbo” Stanley, who helped raised him.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.