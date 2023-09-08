SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Edward Wheaton, Jr., 50, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 3:07 a.m. in Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 26, 1973 to Douglas Edward Wheaton Sr. and Sharon Rose (Weiss) Shannon.

Doug was a member of the Shenango Valley Modelers.

He is survived by: his mother, Sharon Shannon and her husband Robert of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; three Daughters, Chrissy Wheaton of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Lisa Wheaton of Ohio, Amanda Sharples of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two Sisters, Tammy Canaan of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Tanya Zackrich of Transfer, Pennsylvania and a Grandson, Gannon Sharples;

Douglas was preceded in death by: Father, Douglas Edward Wheaton, Sr.

All services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

