SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas E. Wheaton, Sr., 73, of Sharon, passed away on Friday afternoon, February 25, 2022, at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born May 3, 1948, in Sharon, to John and Betty (Brown) Wheaton.

He graduated from Sharon High School.

Douglas was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Sharon American Legion, Sharon VFW and the Hidden Valley Sportsman’s Club of West Middlesex.

He enjoyed being with his family and friends.

Surviving are daughters, Tanya Zachrich of Greenville and Tammy Canaan of Hermitage; a son, Douglas Wheaton, Jr., of Sharon; a stepsister, Susan Jonietz of New York; a brother, Ronald Wheaton of Casa Grande, Arizona; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

