Douglas B. West, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas B. West, Sr., age 75, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away early Saturday November 23, 2019 with is loving family by his side.

Born November 12, 1944 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George and Shirley Hyder Fenton West.

He was a graduate of Boswell High School and served in the Army Reserves and the Military Police.

He was a retired truck driver who drove for various trucking companies in this area for over 40 years.

He enjoyed being with his family and also listening to music.

He is survived by his wife Rosemary Sefcik West, who he married June 1, 1965; his children Laura (Kevin) Kirkman of Niles, Ohio, Roseann (Greg) Haller of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Doug (Amanda Beich) West, Jr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; 6 grandchildren, Seth, Savanna, Anna, Hunter, Alicia and Isabella; 3 great-grandchildren, Ava, Silas and Londyn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise “Sis” Pletcher, George “Sonny” West, Hillard West, Lee West, Jim West, Henry West, Dennis West, Sid West, Harry West and Billy West.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Chapel, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Services begin at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Reverend Jason Hickman of the Presbyterian Church of West Middlesex will officiate.

