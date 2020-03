HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Harry F. Pierce, Sr., Sharon, formerly of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, died at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home after an extended illness. He was 87.

Mr. Pierce was born June 26, 1932, in Homer City, Pennsylvania, a son of Goldie Helen Mae (Kinnan) Pierce-Busch and Charles E. Pierce.