HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mahannah, 94, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage, after an extended illness.

Dorothy was born in Nottingham Township, Pennsylvania, on January 4, 1929, to Veronica (Phavski) Luba and Alex Luba.

Dorothy is survived by her close friend, Susan Heffern of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul Mahannah.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Cary Parsons officiant.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Mahannah, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.