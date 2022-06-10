NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Jean Shaw Nan passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022.



Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness, Self-control. Dorothy Jean Shaw Nan embodied these ‘fruits of the Spirit’ with remarkable consistency throughout her life, and even more fully in her later years.



Born November 19, 1930 in Dormont, P ennsylvania to James M. and Dorothy E. Shaw.

She taught herself to draw while sick in bed as a child, later graduating with a degree in Art Education from Edinboro State Teachers College.

Her dream was to travel west and teach art on a Native American Indian reservation, but love intervened when she met her husband Samuel, also a student at Edinboro. Married for 56 years, they were devoted companions through thick and thin until his death in 2009.

Dot taught art in the New Castle area in the 1950s, and was a substitute art teacher in Slippery Rock and Mercer schools in the 1970s.



When asked in mid-life what her current art projects were, she answered that all her art projects were edible, referring to the pot roast, ham loaf and lasagna dinners she continually churned out for her growing family.



Rarely without her trademark dash of red lipstick, Dot was an even more beautiful person inwardly than outwardly. Her deep yet private faith in God was nurtured in her formative years at First Presbyterian Church, New Castle, P ennsylvania. She lived out her faith in tangible ways every day of her life, providing a stellar example for her children. She had a prolific banana bread ministry for years until she could no longer see to operate the oven.



Dot lived for her family. On a typed page she titled, “Let’s Write Wills!” she wrote, “The legacy I leave our children – Faith in God, good character, the memory of being raised by a loving mother. I bequeath you love and family ties.” She loved her daughters in law, and loved and was delighted-by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, though she could never quite believe she was old enough to be a great-grandmother.



Reflecting on the death of her husband Samuel and two sons, Patrick James and Kelly Samuel, she said, “It’s hard to keep living when your heart is broken.” But then added, “It was a good life.”

She died at home with her son and daughter at her side, having had several recent, happy visits with family members.



Dot’s perennial advice for couples was, “Don’t keep score.” A life-long dog-lover, another favorite quote of hers was titled Dog Lessons for People: “Be loyal and faithful, be quick to forgive, run and play daily.”



Dot is survived by her son Timothy Luke Nan and his wife Kelly Rae of New Wilmington, P ennsylvania, her daughter Julie Sue Nan of Kent, Ohio, her daughter-in-law Pamela Lynn Luther Nan of Mercer, P ennsylvania, her grandchildren Samantha, Nicholas and wife Sarah, Ethan and Evan, and three great-grandchildren Sophia, Aubrey and Oliver.



In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorial donations be made in Dorothy’s name to your choice of her long-time charities: St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, Montana, 59003-9989 or the City Rescue Mission, 319 Croton Ave, New Castle, PA, 16101. Memorial donations are also encouraged, in gratitude for their superlative care, to Lutheran Senior Life VNA Hospice of Western Pennsylvania, 154 Hindman Rd, Butler, PA, 16001.



“I will not leave you comfortless. I will come to you.” John 14: 18

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

