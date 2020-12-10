Dorothy Burns, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Burns, passed away Tuesday, December 8 at St Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania from the COVID virus.

In October she celebrated her 101st birthday.

Dorothy spent much of her younger years caring for her five brothers. Family was a large portion of her younger years and she enjoyed every minute of it. In fact the family would get together, as a routine, on the weekends to play cards together.

She enjoyed travel and spent time in California visiting her brother and vacationing in Hawaii.

The blessings of her life were her six grandchildren,: Kathleen Allison (Eckard), West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Mike Allison, Canton Ohio, Richard (Lori) Lordo, Butler, Pennsylvania, Lisa (Tim) Lordo Yanak, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Scott (Jeanette) Lordo, Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Jennifer (Daniel) Lordo Black, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Additional blessing are her 11 great-grandchildren,: Caitlin Lordo, Sean Lordo, Tyler Yanak, , Nicholle Yanak, Zack Lordo, Taylor Lordo, Alexandra Lordo, Seth Lordo, Sabrina Black, Autumn Black and Allison Black.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Keating and mother, Helen (Freuend) Keating; her husband of 35 years, Joseph Burns; a daughter, Dolly Allison and an infant son, Richard Burns. She was also preceded in death by her five brothers, William Keating, Raymond Keating, John Keating, Robert Keating and Richard Keating.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lordo, whom she resided with for 13 years, before transferring to St. Paul Homes.

The family would like to thank the compassionate people at St. Paul homes for their outstanding care that Dorothy received during this trying time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

