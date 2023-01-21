HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Shaffer, 97, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hollywood, Florida, passed away at home Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Born January 1, 1926, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Doris was the daughter of Marie (Blystone) Miller and Samuel Miller.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School.

Doris was an inspector for General Motors Packard Electric Division for 30 years before her retirement.

She attended Charleston Methodist Church and enjoyed crafts, fishing, knitting and volunteering.

Doris leaves behind a daughter, Linda Knapp of Hermitage; a sister, Patricia Miller of Hermitage; six grandchildren, Richard Harton, Thomas Harton, Tamra Bessette, Shawn Knapp, Tara Himes and Frances “Chuckie” Lunn; twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Francis Lunn, Sr. and Joseph Shaffer; a son, Francis Charles Lunn; two sisters, Evelyn Demuth and Margaret Webster; three brothers, Robert Miller, Glenn Miller and Edward Miller and one granddaughter, Celeste Lunn Opperman.

