HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Griffith passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Donna was born on November 5, 1941.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage PA, 16148. A service will follow at 6:00p.m.

We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Memory Wall.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Lee Griffith, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday August 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.