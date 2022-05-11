HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Henry passed away Tuesday, May 10.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 16, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:00 p.m. Father Matthew Ruyechan, officiant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

