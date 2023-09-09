LATROBE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald William Pletcher (63) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, with his entire family by his side.

Born December 6, 1959 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to his parents Bill & Connie, he grew up with his three brothers, Chip, Rip and Dan, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

This is where he met his loving wife, Toni, and where they married in 1986, Don and Toni soon moved to the Shenango Valley area where they would later have their three children, William, Brooks, and Alissa.

Don spent a short time in college at Slippery Rock University, and soon started to blaze his own trail in the professional world.

He was a stellar salesman with Greenfield Industries, Cleveland Twist Drill, Georgino Industrial, and lastly PT Solutions as their National Sales and Marketing Manager.

Don made countless friends in his various positions, and he enjoyed working with his closest colleagues along the way. Don’s greatest passion was his family, and spending time with them in any way that he could. Don worked hard to give them every experience and opportunity that he could, and they will always be grateful. Don’s favorite things to do were going to grab a drink or some ice cream with his “bestie,” Toni. He loved spending time with his kids, whether it was just at home, or traveling anywhere they could, which usually included a round of golf or two with his boys.

Don was a passionate sports fan, and loved watching his favorite Pittsburgh teams, including his Pitt Panthers who he had season tickets to see every game. Every year, he planned a road trip to see a game with his kids. To many, Don was known as “Coach Pletch”. Don started coaching Little League in Latrobe when he was a high school baseball player, and continued to this day. This was his 50th year coaching youth sports. Don coached his own kids in football, baseball, and softball, and thousands of other young men along the way. Don coached the Astro Falcons with his friends Emil Bertolini, Steve Leslie ,and Bill McCartney for a number of years. Coach Pletch’s Astro Falcons have won eight straight league championships, and the 2021 and 2023 Palomino World Series titles in Laredo, Texas. As much as Coach Pletch enjoyed these titles, he took even more pride in the accomplishments of his players on and off the field. He spent almost every night telling his family how his players were doing. He followed them after they moved on from his team and it brought him so much joy to see his players succeeding on, and off, the field after they moved on. He loved each and every one of his players.

He is survived by his wife Toni, his son William (Abby), his son Brooks and his wife Mikaela, his daughter Alissa (Arran), his three dogs, Sidney, Adrian and Tiger, his three brothers, Chip, Rip and Dan, and a countless number of his players.



Don was preceded in death by his dad, Bill, and mother, Connie.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Playing for Pletch Foundation would be appreciated. The new foundation will aim to support area children in need, with playing equipment and league entry fees.

