HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald P. Turjan, 63, of Hermitage, passed away Monday afternoon, February 21, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.



He was born in Sharon on January 11, 1959.



He is preceded in death by his mother.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 25, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Donald P. Turjan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.