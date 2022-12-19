SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald P. Sebastian, 91, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center after being struck by a motor vehicle on his way to Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was surrounded by his three loving daughters at the time of his death.

Donald was born February 10, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Sunda Bonasera Sebastian and Joseph Sebastian, Sr.

He was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1954.

Donald owned and operated Sebastian Music Centers in the Sharon, Warren and Youngstown areas. He later owned and operated Sebastian Real Estate as a CCIM commercial real estate broker in the Youngstown and Sharon areas.

He served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant from 1955 to 1957, manning the Nike Missile Site in Annapolis, Maryland.

Don was well known in the area for his musical entertainment on keyboards with his wife singing in their band, the Don Sebastian Trio. He began his musical career on the accordion teaching and performing with his father on the Sunday morning radio polka show and at various local events. He enjoyed reading, walking in Buhl Park, visiting WWII museums, going to concerts and visiting his grandchildren around the country. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Don was married 67 years to his spouse, Carolyn, “Lynn”. They shared a long life of music together. They have three daughters, Laurie Sebastian Koval (Bob) of Thornton, Colorado, Dr. Donna Sebastian Spencer (Dr. David) of Benton, Illinois and Linda Sebastian Collins (Bob) of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania. He has eight grandchildren, Dr. Robert Koval (Dr. Erin) of Austin, Texas, Dr. Jennifer Koval Gray (Dr. Norm) of Broomfield, Colorado, Dr, Michael Koval (Linnea) of Farmington, Connecticut, Dr, Katie Spencer Krause (Dr. Kenny) of Westfield, Indiana, Dr. Jenna Spencer McGoldrick (Zach), Madison, Wisconsin, Dr. Michael Spencer (Kaci) of Marion, Illinois, Caroline Collins of Houston, Texas and Lexi Collins of Los Angeles, California. He has 17 great- grandchildren and a niece and nephew, Lisa Sebastian (Jack Ajab) of Sarasota, Florida and Daniel Sebastian (Netta) of Cape Coral, Florida.

Donald was preceded in death by his infant son, Donald Sebastian, Jr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Second visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Don’s name to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 or Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.