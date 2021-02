GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Bradley C. "Brad" Walters, Findley Township, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 in AHN Grove City hospital after an extended illness. He was 67.

Mr. Walters was born August 27, 1954, in Grove City, a son of Lois (Cozad) Walters and Clayton Walters.