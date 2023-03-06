SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Eugene May (Womer), 57, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Sharon Regional Hospital at 12:06 a.m., from cardiac arrest.

Don was born March 6, 1965, to the late Margaret Mary May (Kashmer) and the late Donald E. Womer, Sr.

Don was a member of St. Pius Roman Catholic Church in Warren, Ohio.

He attended Warren Western Reserve High School.

He entered the U.S. Navy in the early 1980’s (the Beirut and Lebanon war). After becoming wounded and his honorable discharge he became an exceptional mechanic for 40 years.

He loved inventing and was a natural MacGyver, who could fix anything. Don enjoyed singing, rock n roll and driving his customized CJ7 classic Jeep. He loved his country and those who served this country. Don helped many without ever asking for anything in return. His heart was big and his faith in the Lord bigger.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Don is survived by his son, Adam E. May; fianceé, Tabitha Beach, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; daughter, Holly l. May of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Amelia May and Skyler May; sisters, Marciea May and Margaret (Peggy) May of Florida, Theresa St. Julian of Ohio; a host of nieces and nephews, the May, Kashmer and Womer relatives and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Mary May (Kashmer); brother, Earl Frances May; grandparents, George and Frieda Kashmer.

Services will be held at the Sharon VFW, 439 E. State Street, Sharon PA 16146, on March 11, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

