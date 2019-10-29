Donald E. Lacey, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. “Don” Lacey, Hermitage, passed away at 8:48 a.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center from an extended illness. He was 67.



Mr. Lacey was born August 17, 1952, in Sharon, a son to Edith (Stromberg) Lacey and John Lacey.



Don graduated from Sharon High School in 1971 and started working for National Castings. Then he worked for the Snyder Group in the 1990s. Don finished his career at Metallico Metals until his retirement in 2014.



He loved to travel, play golf, ride his motorcycle and spend time with his family.



Don is survived by a daughter, Krista Lacey and her fiancé, Adam Handwork; a granddaughter, Audrey Lacey, all Hermitage; three sisters, Nancy Leo of Hermitage, Patty McCann of Farrell and Sandra Bok of Sharpsville; a brother, Jack Lacey, Wurtsboro, New York and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.



Don was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry Lacey; a nephew, Robert Lacey and a brother-in-law, Pat McCann.

In keeping Don’s wishes there are no services.



Cremation in the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

