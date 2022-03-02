WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTribute) – Donald C. Dagres, 76 of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania formerly of Sharpsville and New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away at his home on Sunday February 13, 2022 due to an unexpectedly.
He was born January 19, 1946 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to James and Edna (Minner) Dagres.
Donald was a graduate of New Castle High School and retired from Rockwell International in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Donald was a Pennsylvania National Guard Veteran.
Donald is survived by his sister, Shirley Shirley and her husband Donald of Bullhead City, Arizona. Brothers, James (Karen) Dagres of Kingman, Arizona, Robert (Kathy) of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Joseph Dagres of Kinsman, Ohio and William (Kathy) Dagres of Kingman, Arizona.
Donald was proceeded in death by his parents.
To send a flower arrangement to the family of Donald Charles Dagres, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.