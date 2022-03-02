WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTribute) – Donald C. Dagres, 76 of West Middlesex, P ennsylvania formerly of Sharpsville and New Castle, P ennsylvania passed away at his home on Sunday February 13, 2022 due to an unexpectedly.

He was born January 19, 1946 in New Castle, P ennsylvania to James and Edna (Minner) Dagres.

Donald was a graduate of New Castle High School and retired from Rockwell International in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Donald was a Pennsylvania National Guard Veteran.

Donald is survived by his sister, Shirley Shirley and her husband Donald of Bullhead City, Arizona. Brothers, James (Karen) Dagres of Kingman, A rizona, Robert (Kathy) of New Castle, P ennsylvania, Joseph Dagres of Kinsman, Ohio and William (Kathy) Dagres of Kingman, A rizona.

Donald was proceeded in death by his parents.

