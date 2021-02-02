Donald A. Klug, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Klug, 92, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 29, 2021, at UPMC Shenango Valley, from natural causes.



On January 1, 1929, he was born in Coalburg, Ohio, a son to the late Lucy (Price) and Edwin Klug.



Don graduated from Hubbard High School.

He went on to become a manager for Guttman Welding Supply, Jones Oxygen and lastly, Western Pennsylvania operations at Aga Gas.



He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima and served in the Army during WWII.



Don was past president of the Hermitage Rotary Club, Shenango Valley Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge 810 and was the first race car driver to be inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame. So top-notch were his performances behind the wheel that he once held track records at five different speedways at the same time. He enjoyed NASCAR and fishing.



Don married his wife, Teresa (Gervase) Klug, May 17, 1955 and she survives at home. Also surviving are sister, Nancy Lathrope and her husband, Red, of Florida; brother, Eugene Klug of Florida; nephews and nieces: Louis and (Stacey) Squatrito and their family, Dawn and (Brian) Serafino, Alicia, Dominic, Rocco, Louis and (Jessica) Squatrito III, Luca, Gino and Jade; Lois and (John) Stanton and their family, Brad and (Deb) Stanton, Kendal, Frankie and Lotus, Molly and (Steve) Ross and their son, Stephen and Carol and (Raymond) Dunham and their family, Christa and (Mark) Raught Alexander Chloe, Rebecca and (Stephen) Sakonyi and their daughter, Skylar.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Paris and a brother, Richard Klug.



Private service for family and close friends in Our Lady of Fatima Church with Rev Matthew Ruyechan as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please practice social distancing, and masks are required.



Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery.



The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

