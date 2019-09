HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Mae Hogue, 86, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.

She was born on August 8, 1933.

Hours of visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel.