FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores “Dee” Russell, 76, of Farrell, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, in Nugent’s Convalescent Home, following an extended illness.

She was born February 26, 1946, in Sharon, a daughter of Kathryn (Stinedurf) and James Rice.



She graduated from Hickory High School in 1964.

Dee worked at various jobs in the Shenango Valley but she was the proudest as a mother and homemaker.



She attended New Virginia United Methodist Church.

She loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. She was a lifelong musician and lead singer for the country band, “Branded.”

Surviving are her spouse, Kenneth Russell, whom she married August 11, 1999 and he survives at home; daughters, DeeAnn Russell of Clendenin, West Virginia, Donna Brooks of Hermitage, Kristen Nan and her husband, Eric, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Katie DeFazio and her husband, Paul, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; sons, Jim Canon and his wife, Michele, of Sharpsville, Bill Kilgore and his wife, Ornela, of Burke, Virginia, Kenny Russell and his wife, Heather, of Raleigh, North Carolina and David Russell and his wife, Lisa, of Pulaski; a brother, James Rice and his wife, Linda, of West Middlesex; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with Dee’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Creamatory, Inc.

