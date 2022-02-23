HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diana L. Brown, 76 of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, formerly of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Thursday, February 10, 2022, due to an extended illness.



She was born September 8, 1945, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to John and Verna (Fairbanks) Knight.



Diane was a graduate of New Castle High School and Lawrence County Vo-Tech as a L.P.N.

She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God, Hubbard, Ohio.



She enjoyed word search puzzles, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

Diane is survived by her daughters, Julie Gidaro of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Tammi (Ron) Rannard of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Kandi Micco and her fiancé, Jimmy, of Garretsville, Ohio; sons, John (Patty) Kennedy of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Jeff Kennedy (Kris) of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and David (Christina) of Hillsville, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Brown, whom she married July 10, 1995 and who passed away July 24, 2017; four sisters, Betty, Marjorie, Ella Grace and Maude and two brothers, John and Joseph.

Private services were held.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Diana Brown, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.